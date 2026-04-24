Listen Live
Close
All Sports

The New York Jets Trade Up To Draft Omar Cooper Jr.

Known for his clutch performances and highlight-reel plays, Cooper Jr. brings a dynamic presence to the Jets' offense.

Published on April 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The New York Jets Trade Up To Draft Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets made a bold move in the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up to the 30th overall pick to select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Known for his clutch performances and highlight-reel plays, Cooper Jr. brings a dynamic presence to the Jets’ offense.

During his four-year collegiate career with the Hoosiers, Cooper Jr. amassed 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season alone, playing a pivotal role in Indiana’s perfect 16-0 campaign and national championship victory.

RELATED | How Do The Indiana NFL Draft Prospects Stack Up?

RELATED | Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

His most iconic moment came in a Week 10 showdown against Penn State, where he made what many consider the “Catch of the Year.” With the game on the line, Cooper Jr. leaped over a defender in the back of the end zone, securing a toe-tapping touchdown that kept Indiana’s undefeated season alive.

For the Jets, Cooper Jr. offers more than just stats, he brings a winning mentality and the ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

His knack for making contested catches and his polished route-running skills make him a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson in New York’s receiving corps.

Jets fans have every reason to be excited. Cooper Jr. is not just a playmaker; he’s a game-changer.

As the team looks to build a more dynamic offense, his addition could be the spark they need to turn potential into results.

Related Tags

2026 NFL Draft Indiana New York Jets

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

20 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Most Famous Athletes Of All-Time From Indiana

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Baylor at Cincinnati
8 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Kevin Bowen’s 2026 Colts Mock Draft

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close