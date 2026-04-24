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The New York Jets Trade Up To Draft Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets made a bold move in the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up to the 30th overall pick to select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Known for his clutch performances and highlight-reel plays, Cooper Jr. brings a dynamic presence to the Jets’ offense.

During his four-year collegiate career with the Hoosiers, Cooper Jr. amassed 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season alone, playing a pivotal role in Indiana’s perfect 16-0 campaign and national championship victory.

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His most iconic moment came in a Week 10 showdown against Penn State, where he made what many consider the “Catch of the Year.” With the game on the line, Cooper Jr. leaped over a defender in the back of the end zone, securing a toe-tapping touchdown that kept Indiana’s undefeated season alive.

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For the Jets, Cooper Jr. offers more than just stats, he brings a winning mentality and the ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

His knack for making contested catches and his polished route-running skills make him a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson in New York’s receiving corps.

Jets fans have every reason to be excited. Cooper Jr. is not just a playmaker; he’s a game-changer.

As the team looks to build a more dynamic offense, his addition could be the spark they need to turn potential into results.