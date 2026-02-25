How Do The Indiana NFL Draft Prospects Stack Up?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers will be well-represented in the NFL Draft this coming April.

The headliner will of course be quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is all but assured to go first-overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, things become a bit murkier. Just what do NFL teams think of players like Omar Cooper Jr, Elijah Sarratt, DeAngelo Ponds, Aiden Fisher, and others? How many of them will ultimately hear their name called in Pittsburgh, and by what teams?

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller joined the show to help give some insight into what Hoosiers he likes in the Draft, and where he has them going. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5 /107.5 The Fan!