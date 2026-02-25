Listen Live
Close
Sports

How Do The Indiana NFL Draft Prospects Stack Up?

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers will be well-represented in the NFL Draft this coming April. 

The headliner will of course be quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is all but assured to go first-overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, things become a bit murkier. Just what do NFL teams think of players like Omar Cooper Jr, Elijah Sarratt, DeAngelo Ponds, Aiden Fisher, and others? How many of them will ultimately hear their name called in Pittsburgh, and by what teams? 

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller joined the show to help give some insight into what Hoosiers he likes in the Draft, and where he has them going. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5 /107.5 The Fan!  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close