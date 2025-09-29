Listen Live
Sports News

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Published on September 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…

Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!

Related Stories

Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.

We put a list together of Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana.

Check out below all the players that are on the list.

Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, and the year they were drafted.

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

1. Drue Tranquill – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Carroll High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2019

2. Jessie Bates III – Safety – Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wake Forest

Year drafted into the NFL: 2018

3. Tyrone Tracy Jr. – Running Back – New York Giants

NFL: SEP 21 Chiefs at Giants Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

College: Iowa (2018–2021), Purdue (2022–2023)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2024

4. Ben Skowronek – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Homestead High School

College: Northwestern, Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

5. Joe Tipperman – Center – New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Bishop Dwenger High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wisconsin

Year drafted into the NFL: 2023

6. Danny Pinter – Offensive Line – Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Indiana High School: John Adams High School (South Bend)

College: Ball State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2020

7. Bam Martin-Scott – Linebacker – Carolina Panthers

NFL: SEP 07 Panthers at Jaguars Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School

College: Dodge City Community College, South Carolina (2021–2024)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2025

8. Josh Fryar – Offensive Line – Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Beech Grove High School

College: Ohio State (2020–2024)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2025

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

More Trending
Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close