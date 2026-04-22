Alex Palou Putting Up HOF Numbers with Long Beach Win

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap Alex Palou’s from Long Beach and how he was able to beat an early dominant Felix Rosenqvist. They later break down the hall of fame type numbers Palou is putting up.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about Acura potentially leaving IMSA. They later answer fan questions about why no bumping for the Indy 500 this year and how charters factor in for the future. They also talk about Jacob Abel officially entering the Indy 500 with Abel Motorsports. They later talk about push-to-pass being accidentally enabled for the lone restart from Long Beach.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the possibility of Katherine Legge joining the field for the 33rd and final spot of the Indy 500 with A.J. Foyt Enterprises.