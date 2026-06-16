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Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference...

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 16, 2026

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WNBA: JUN 13 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS- Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player for Week 5 of the 2026 WNBA season, it was announced on Tuesday. 

This past week Clark scored a cumulative 76 points, the most scored by any player in the Eastern Conference, and the second-most points scored in the WNBA over the span. Additionally, Clark totaled 20 assists, the fifth most in the league and added 13 rebounds.  

“On June 11, against the Chicago Sky, Clark recorded her 22nd career double-double, scoring 32 points while adding 10 assists to aid in the team’s 114-106 overtime win. This past week Clark helped the Fever earn a 3-0 record, with results over Washington, Chicago and Connecticut. In the team’s last game, an 85-75 win at Connecticut, Clark recorded her 10th career game with at least 25 points, 5 three-pointers made and 5 assists, the second of such games in WNBA history trailing only Diana Taurasi,” said the Fever in a Tuesday news release.   

This is the fourth time in her career Clark has won Player of the Week, and her first win of the season. With her selection, Clark joins Tamika Catchings (11), Katie Douglas (4) and Kesley Mitchell (4) as the only Fever players to win four or more Player of the Week awards. 

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week was originally published on wibc.com

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