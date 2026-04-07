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Michigan Ends Title Drought with Thrilling NCAA Championship Win Over UConn

Michigan claimed its first NCAA men’s basketball championship since 1989 with a thrilling 69-63 victory over UConn on April 6, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines, ranked No. 3 nationally and the top seed in the Midwest, capped off a historic season with their second-ever national title, joining the 1989 squad that triumphed in Seattle.

Led by standout performances from Elliot Cadeau (2026 Final Four Most Outstanding Player) and Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan showcased resilience and teamwork to overcome UConn, a program vying for its third title in four years.

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The Wolverines’ journey to the championship was marked by dominance, with an average margin of victory exceeding 20 points in their tournament games.

Their victory also ended a 26-year title drought for the Big Ten Conference, which last celebrated a men’s basketball championship in 2000.

Michigan’s success reflects the evolving landscape of college basketball, with all five starters transferring into the program, a first for an NCAA champion.

Coach Dusty May’s leadership and the team’s chemistry proved pivotal in their title run.

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The win not only solidifies Michigan’s place among college basketball’s elite but also brings significant financial rewards to the Big Ten, with the conference earning $58 million in NCAA tournament payouts.

For Michigan fans, this victory is a long-awaited celebration.