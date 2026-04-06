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Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

His coaching journey began shortly after, as he served as a student manager at Indiana University from 1996 to 2000 under the legendary Bob Knight.

Published on April 6, 2026

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  • May's career progressed from student manager to head coach, with stints at Indiana, USC, and other programs.
  • He transformed the Florida Atlantic program, leading them to their first-ever Final Four appearance.
  • In just two seasons, May turned Michigan into a powerhouse, reaching the Sweet 16 and Final Four.
Arizona v Michigan
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

Dusty May, a native of Terre Haute, Indiana, has carved an impressive path in the world of college basketball coaching.

Born and raised in the Hoosier State, May graduated from Eastern Greene High School in Bloomfield, Indiana, in 1995.

His coaching journey began shortly after, as he served as a student manager at Indiana University from 1996 to 2000 under the legendary Bob Knight.

During this formative period, May not only honed his skills under one of the sport’s most iconic figures but also coached the Bloomington Red AAU team, which included standout player Sean May.

From these humble beginnings, May’s career has been a testament to hard work and perseverance.

Rising through the ranks from administrative roles and assistant coaching positions to head coaching stints, he has left an indelible mark at every stop.

Now the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, May has solidified his reputation as one of the brightest minds in college basketball, leading his teams to remarkable success and earning accolades along the way.

His journey from Indiana roots to national prominence is a story of dedication, growth, and an unwavering passion for the game.

Take a look below at Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline.

RELATED | Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage

1996-2000: Indiana (Student Manager)

May began his basketball journey as a student manager under legendary coach Bob Knight at Indiana University. This experience laid the foundation for his coaching philosophy.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 23 Indiana at Rutgers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

2000-2002: USC (Video Assistant)

After graduating, May joined Henry Bibby’s staff at USC, serving as a video assistant. The Trojans reached the Elite Eight in 2001 during his tenure.

Connecticut v USC
Source: Luke Hales / Getty

2002-2005: Indiana (Administrative Role)

May returned to Indiana in an administrative capacity, working under coach Mike Davis.

Indiana v Maryland
Source: G Fiume / Getty

2005-2006: Eastern Michigan (Assistant Coach)

May earned his first assistant coaching role under Charles Ramsey, gaining valuable experience despite a challenging season.

Detroit Mercy v Eastern Michigan
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

2006-2007: Murray State (Assistant Coach)

May joined Billy Kennedy’s staff at Murray State, contributing to a solid season for the Racers.

Murray State v Texas A&M
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

2007-2009: UAB (Assistant Coach)

Reuniting with Mike Davis, May helped UAB achieve consecutive 22-win seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Central Arkansas at UAB
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

2009-2015: Louisiana Tech (Assistant Coach)

May worked under Kerry Rupp and later Mike White, playing a key role in Louisiana Tech’s success, including three 27-win seasons.

Louisiana Tech vs Liberty
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

2015-2018: Florida (Assistant Coach)

May followed Mike White to Florida, where he helped the Gators reach the Elite Eight in 2017.

Florida v Arkansas
Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

2018-2024: Florida Atlantic (Head Coach)

May took over as head coach at FAU, transforming the program and leading the Owls to their first-ever Final Four appearance in 2023.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 15 American Championship - Team vs Team
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

2024-Present: Michigan (Head Coach)

May became the head coach at Michigan, quickly turning the program into a powerhouse. In just two seasons, he led the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 and a Final Four appearance, solidifying his reputation as one of the nation’s top coaches.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Final Four – Indianapolis: Arizona v Michigan
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty
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