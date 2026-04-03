Listen Live
Close
All Sports

Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College B...

Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage

As the NCAA Men’s Final Four descends upon Indianapolis, the Hoosier State’s basketball legacy shines brightly.

Published on April 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Several Hoosiers, from players to coaches, are representing Indiana at the Final Four in Indianapolis.
  • Indiana's basketball tradition is reflected in the success of these individuals, who have overcome challenges to reach the national stage.
  • The spotlight on these Indiana connections showcases the state's enduring influence and impact on college basketball.
Source:

Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage

As the NCAA Men’s Final Four descends upon Indianapolis, the Hoosier State’s basketball legacy shines brightly.

This year, several players and coaches with Indiana roots are making their mark on the national stage.

Every team has an Indiana representative.

Take a look below at Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage.

RELATED | Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four

RELATED | 2026 Men’s Final Four Preview: Breaking Down The Matchups That Will Decide March Madness

RELATED | Michigan Head Coach & Indiana Native, Dusty May on the Final Four

Braylon Mullins – UConn

UConn v Duke
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Position: Guard

Indiana Connection: Greenfield native, Greenfield-Central High School graduate

Braylon Mullins has become a household name after his game-winning three-pointer against Duke in the Elite Eight.

A Greenfield native, Mullins was a standout at Greenfield-Central High School, earning titles like Indiana Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2025.

Known for his relentless work ethic, Mullins spent countless early mornings perfecting his shot, a dedication that paid off on the national stage.

Related Stories

As a freshman at UConn, Mullins has been a key contributor, averaging 12 points per game since joining the starting lineup in December.

Ben Humrichous – Illinois

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Houston
Source: Logan Riely / Getty

Position: Forward

Indiana Connection: Tipton native; played at Huntington University and Evansville

Ben Humrichous’ journey to the Final Four is a testament to perseverance.

The Tipton native began his collegiate career at Huntington University, where he led the team to multiple NAIA Tournament appearances.

After a year at Evansville, Humrichous joined Illinois, where he has become a reliable bench player.

His contributions during Illinois’ tournament run, including a 12-point performance in the first round, have been pivotal in the team’s success.

Jake Davis – Illinois

Wisconsin v Illinois
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Position: Forward

Indiana Connection: McCordsville native, Cathedral High School graduate

Jake Davis, a McCordsville native, made his mark at Cathedral High School, where he excelled in both basketball and football.

After starting his college career at Mercer, Davis transferred to Illinois, where he has become a regular starter.

His consistent play, including double-digit scoring games during the tournament, has helped propel Illinois to the Final Four.

Dusty May – Michigan

Alabama v Michigan
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Position: Head Coach

Indiana Connection: Indiana University graduate, former student assistant

Dusty May’s coaching career has been a remarkable ascent.

A graduate of Indiana University, May began as a student manager under legendary coach Bob Knight.

After years of climbing the coaching ranks, May led Florida Atlantic to a Final Four appearance before taking the helm at Michigan.

This year, he has guided the Wolverines to the Final Four with dominant performances, solidifying his reputation as one of the top coaches in college basketball.

Jason Gardner – Arizona (Throwback Photo)

Jason Gardner #22
Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

Position: Director of Player Operations

Indiana Connection: Indianapolis native, former IUPUI head coach

Jason Gardner’s basketball journey began at North Central High School in Indianapolis, where he won a state title and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1999.

After a stellar playing career at Arizona and overseas, Gardner transitioned to coaching.

He served as head coach at IUPUI and later returned to his alma mater, Arizona, as Director of Player Operations.

Gardner’s leadership has been instrumental in Arizona’s success.

From players to coaches, Indiana’s basketball roots run deep in this year’s Final Four.

These individuals embody the state’s rich basketball tradition, bringing their Hoosier grit and determination to the national stage.

As the games unfold in Indianapolis, the spotlight will shine brightly on these Indiana connections, showcasing the state’s enduring impact on the sport.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indiana v Maryland
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

MLB: MAR 19 Spring Training New York Mets at Houston Astros
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

UConn v Duke
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braylon Mullins, Stuns Duke With Deep 3, Sends UConn To Final Four

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close