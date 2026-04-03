Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College B...
Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage
- Several Hoosiers, from players to coaches, are representing Indiana at the Final Four in Indianapolis.
- Indiana's basketball tradition is reflected in the success of these individuals, who have overcome challenges to reach the national stage.
- The spotlight on these Indiana connections showcases the state's enduring influence and impact on college basketball.
Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage
As the NCAA Men’s Final Four descends upon Indianapolis, the Hoosier State’s basketball legacy shines brightly.
This year, several players and coaches with Indiana roots are making their mark on the national stage.
Every team has an Indiana representative.
Take a look below at Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage.
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Braylon Mullins – UConn
Position: Guard
Indiana Connection: Greenfield native, Greenfield-Central High School graduate
Braylon Mullins has become a household name after his game-winning three-pointer against Duke in the Elite Eight.
A Greenfield native, Mullins was a standout at Greenfield-Central High School, earning titles like Indiana Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2025.
Known for his relentless work ethic, Mullins spent countless early mornings perfecting his shot, a dedication that paid off on the national stage.
As a freshman at UConn, Mullins has been a key contributor, averaging 12 points per game since joining the starting lineup in December.
Ben Humrichous – Illinois
Position: Forward
Indiana Connection: Tipton native; played at Huntington University and Evansville
Ben Humrichous’ journey to the Final Four is a testament to perseverance.
The Tipton native began his collegiate career at Huntington University, where he led the team to multiple NAIA Tournament appearances.
After a year at Evansville, Humrichous joined Illinois, where he has become a reliable bench player.
His contributions during Illinois’ tournament run, including a 12-point performance in the first round, have been pivotal in the team’s success.
Jake Davis – Illinois
Position: Forward
Indiana Connection: McCordsville native, Cathedral High School graduate
Jake Davis, a McCordsville native, made his mark at Cathedral High School, where he excelled in both basketball and football.
After starting his college career at Mercer, Davis transferred to Illinois, where he has become a regular starter.
His consistent play, including double-digit scoring games during the tournament, has helped propel Illinois to the Final Four.
Dusty May – Michigan
Position: Head Coach
Indiana Connection: Indiana University graduate, former student assistant
Dusty May’s coaching career has been a remarkable ascent.
A graduate of Indiana University, May began as a student manager under legendary coach Bob Knight.
After years of climbing the coaching ranks, May led Florida Atlantic to a Final Four appearance before taking the helm at Michigan.
This year, he has guided the Wolverines to the Final Four with dominant performances, solidifying his reputation as one of the top coaches in college basketball.
Jason Gardner – Arizona (Throwback Photo)
Position: Director of Player Operations
Indiana Connection: Indianapolis native, former IUPUI head coach
Jason Gardner’s basketball journey began at North Central High School in Indianapolis, where he won a state title and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1999.
After a stellar playing career at Arizona and overseas, Gardner transitioned to coaching.
He served as head coach at IUPUI and later returned to his alma mater, Arizona, as Director of Player Operations.
Gardner’s leadership has been instrumental in Arizona’s success.
From players to coaches, Indiana’s basketball roots run deep in this year’s Final Four.
These individuals embody the state’s rich basketball tradition, bringing their Hoosier grit and determination to the national stage.
As the games unfold in Indianapolis, the spotlight will shine brightly on these Indiana connections, showcasing the state’s enduring impact on the sport.