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Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage

As the NCAA Men’s Final Four descends upon Indianapolis, the Hoosier State’s basketball legacy shines brightly.

This year, several players and coaches with Indiana roots are making their mark on the national stage.

Every team has an Indiana representative.

Take a look below at Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage.

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Braylon Mullins – UConn

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Position: Guard

Indiana Connection: Greenfield native, Greenfield-Central High School graduate

Braylon Mullins has become a household name after his game-winning three-pointer against Duke in the Elite Eight.

A Greenfield native, Mullins was a standout at Greenfield-Central High School, earning titles like Indiana Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2025.

Known for his relentless work ethic, Mullins spent countless early mornings perfecting his shot, a dedication that paid off on the national stage.

As a freshman at UConn, Mullins has been a key contributor, averaging 12 points per game since joining the starting lineup in December.