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Michigan Head Coach & Indiana Native, Dusty May on the Final Four

Michigan Wolverines Head Coach Dusty May recently joined JMV to break down their exciting journey to the Final Four.

Fresh off a flight to Indianapolis, May shared genuine insights on team resilience, bouncing back from adversity, and staying grounded.

May is no stranger to the Final Four.

Drawing on his past run with Florida Atlantic, he knows exactly how to handle the noise.

He emphasized the importance of shutting out distractions and keeping the squad focused on the ultimate goal: a national championship.

His biggest lesson? Manage the off-court business early so the players can lock in entirely on their preparation.

Reflecting on their Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue, May kept it real.

After clinching the regular-season title early, the team lacked their usual edge, allowing Purdue to dictate the tempo.

However, this resilient group used that setback to refocus.

They have built immense trust and psychological safety, empowering each other to step up when it matters most.

Looking ahead to the Final Four clash with Arizona, May sees a mirror image of his own squad which is veteran, physical, and deeply connected.

But what truly sets Michigan apart is their internal culture.

May shared a story about personally helping his point guard carry furniture into his new apartment, highlighting the deep-rooted community values that drive this program.

For this team, it is not just about winning basketball games; it is about showing up for your people and succeeding together.