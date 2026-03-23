Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Hoosier Football Trophy Tour Begins This Week

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

National Championship Trophy Tour
Source: Indiana Hoosier Football

STATEWIDE–The championship trophies won by the Indiana Hoosier football team will be put on tour across Indiana this week.

Starting Tuesday March 24, the tour will crisscross the state of Indiana, making stops at IU campuses and regional hubs from the shores of Lake Michigan to the Ohio River. It is free to attend. The goal is to share the program’s success with the entire Hoosier community.

At every stop, fans will have the opportunity to get up close with some of the coveted trophies in college football, including the CFP National Championship, the Big Ten Championship, the Rose Bowl, and the Peach Bowl trophies.

“From Indianapolis to Pasadena to Atlanta to Miami, Hoosier fans fueled our championship run by turning out in enormous numbers at each of our postseason games,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “They transformed neutral site games into virtual home games, and had a big impact on making these championships possible. We’re excited to give Hoosier fans from every corner of the state a chance to see the trophies in person this spring.”

Here is the full schedule:

-Tuesday, March 24 Richmond IU East – Student Activities Center 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET
-Tuesday, March 31 Gary IU Northwest-Moraine Student Center 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT
-Thursday, April 2 South Bend IU South Bend 4-7 p.m. ET
-Tuesday, April 7 Kokomo IU Kokomo – Student Activities and Event Center 3-6 p.m. ET
-Thursday, April 9 Indianapolis IU Indianapolis-Campus Center 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET
-Monday, April 13 Evansville Old National Events Plaza 4-7 p.m. CT
-Tuesday, April 14 Ft. Wayne Mirro Event and Conference Center 4-7 p.m. ET
-Wednesday, April 15 New Albany IU Southeast 4-7 p.m. ET
-Tuesday, April 21 Columbus IU Columbus-Columbus Learning Center 2-5 p.m. ET

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Memphis at North Texas
29 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Basketball Player Names

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Midwest Regional
69 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Franciscan Health | Bracket Challenge 2026
Contests  |  Sarah Lautner

The 2026 Fan Bracket Challenge with Franciscan Health Sports Medicine!

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis
7 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Best Nicknames For Saint Louis Basketball Player, Robbie Avila

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close