Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder Dies in Single-Car Crash at 23

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Ponder, just 23 years old, was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 when he lost control on a curve in Boulder County.

Published on March 1, 2026

Colorado v UCF
Source: Conor Kvatek/UCF Athletics / Getty

The Colorado football community is mourning the tragic loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash.

The vehicle crossed lanes, struck a guardrail and an electrical pole, and ultimately rolled down an embankment before catching fire.

Authorities suspect speed as a contributing factor, though a full investigation is underway.

Ponder, a third-year sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, transferred to Colorado from Bethune-Cookman two years ago.

Head Coach Deion Sanders expressed his grief on social media, calling Ponder a “born leader” and a favorite among the team.

The Big 12 Conference also extended condolences to Ponder’s family and the Colorado football program.

Ponder’s death comes just as the team was preparing to begin spring practice.

As the investigation continues, the Colorado community rallies around Ponder’s family, honoring his memory and the indelible mark he left on those who knew him.

