Shane Steichen Joins JMV at the NFL Combine | Full Interview

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Shane Steichen Joins JMV at the NFL Combine

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen recently sat down with JMV on The Ride With JMV on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan during the NFL Combine, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s offseason plans and his coaching philosophy.

The interview, held on Radio Row, was packed with insights into the Colts’ strategies, player development, and Steichen’s vision for the future.

Steichen, known for his offensive expertise, discussed the challenges and opportunities the Colts face heading into the new season.

He touched on the importance of maintaining consistency on both sides of the ball, emphasizing the need to limit explosive plays defensively while maximizing offensive efficiency.

“Taking care of the football and getting takeaways—that’s the winning formula,” Steichen explained.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The conversation also delved into the team’s roster dynamics, including updates on key players like Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor.

Steichen praised Pittman’s toughness and dependability, calling him “essential” to the team’s success.

He also highlighted Taylor’s home-run ability and the importance of schematics in keeping the star running back productive throughout the season.

When asked about the team’s approach to the draft, Steichen acknowledged the absence of a first-round pick but expressed confidence in the Colts’ ability to find value.

“If you can get an elite player and give up first-round picks, it’s worth it,” he said, referencing past trades that brought proven talent to the roster.

Steichen’s candid and thoughtful responses showcased his commitment to building a competitive team while fostering a strong culture within the organization.

Colts fans can look forward to an exciting season under his leadership.

For more insights, tune in to The Ride With JMV on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.