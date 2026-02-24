Listen Live
Close
Sports

Shane Steichen Joins JMV at the NFL Combine | Full Interview

Shane Steichen sat down with JMV during the NFL Combine, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s offseason plans and his coaching philosophy.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Shane Steichen Joins JMV at the NFL Combine

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen recently sat down with JMV on The Ride With JMV on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan during the NFL Combine, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s offseason plans and his coaching philosophy.

The interview, held on Radio Row, was packed with insights into the Colts’ strategies, player development, and Steichen’s vision for the future.

Steichen, known for his offensive expertise, discussed the challenges and opportunities the Colts face heading into the new season.

He touched on the importance of maintaining consistency on both sides of the ball, emphasizing the need to limit explosive plays defensively while maximizing offensive efficiency.

“Taking care of the football and getting takeaways—that’s the winning formula,” Steichen explained.

The conversation also delved into the team’s roster dynamics, including updates on key players like Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor.

Steichen praised Pittman’s toughness and dependability, calling him “essential” to the team’s success.

He also highlighted Taylor’s home-run ability and the importance of schematics in keeping the star running back productive throughout the season.

When asked about the team’s approach to the draft, Steichen acknowledged the absence of a first-round pick but expressed confidence in the Colts’ ability to find value.

“If you can get an elite player and give up first-round picks, it’s worth it,” he said, referencing past trades that brought proven talent to the roster.

Steichen’s candid and thoughtful responses showcased his commitment to building a competitive team while fostering a strong culture within the organization.

Colts fans can look forward to an exciting season under his leadership.

For more insights, tune in to The Ride With JMV on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close