How Long Will Purdue’s Matt Painter Keep Coaching?

Published on February 17, 2026

Oregon v Purdue
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

The Purdue Boilermakers have been the picture of stability since Matt Painter assumed head coaching duties in 2005. 

Over 20 years later, the Boilermakers are still as relevant as ever as they gear up for yet another March Madness run. Over his tenure, Painter’s teams have made the tournament 16 times, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen 8 of those times, the Elite Eight twice, and the Final Four and National Championship once in 2024. Despite all the changes in college basketball over the years, the Boilers have remained in the thick of it, which is a testament to the job Painter has done. 

But how much longer will he stick around? Could the NBA come calling, or could he grow tired of the current state of college athletics with all the confusion NIL and the transfer porta bring to the table?  

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Tom Dienhart from Gold and Black Illustrated joined the show and spoke about the Boilermakers, their current season, and just how long he thinks Coach Painter will keep going. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

