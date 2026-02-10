Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rar...

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

This bronze medal is a significant milestone for Team USA, as it marks only the third singles luge medal in the nation’s Olympic history.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Ashley Farquharson made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming only the second American woman to medal in women’s luge.

Her dramatic comeback earned her a bronze medal, tying the best finish in U.S. history for the event.

Farquharson, 26, entered the final day of competition in fifth place after two runs but surged into medal contention with a stellar third run of 52.877 seconds.

She held her position with a clean fourth run, finishing with a combined time of 3:31.582.

This performance secured her spot on the podium, joining Erin Hamlin, who won bronze in 2014, as the only U.S. women to medal in luge.

Germany’s Julia Taubitz claimed gold with a dominant time of 3:30.625, while Latvia’s Elina Bota took silver at 3:31.543.

Farquharson’s consistency and precision in the final runs allowed her to edge out Italy’s Verena Hofer, who finished fourth.

Farquharson’s journey to the podium began in Park City, Utah, where she discovered luge through an after-school program.

This bronze medal is a significant milestone for Team USA, as it marks only the third singles luge medal in the nation’s Olympic history.

Farquharson’s performance highlights her resilience and cements her place among the sport’s elite.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Luge - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

CURLING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

FREESTYLE SKIING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-PODIUM
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Cross-Country Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

41 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
22 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close