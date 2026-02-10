Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Listen Live
February 10, 2026

CURLING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
Source: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / Getty

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning Team USA’s first-ever medal in mixed doubles curling.

The duo claimed silver after a narrow 6-5 loss to Sweden in a thrilling final on Tuesday.

The American pair showcased resilience throughout the tournament.

They defeated Sweden 8-7 in round-robin play to secure a semifinal spot but fell short in the gold medal match.

Sweden’s sibling duo, Isabella and Rasmus Wranå, clinched victory with a clutch final shot in the eighth end, marking their country’s first Olympic gold in the event.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Despite the loss, Dropkin and Thiesse’s performance was historic.

Mixed doubles curling was introduced to the Olympics in 2018, and this silver medal is the first for the U.S. in the event.

The pair finished the tournament with a 7-4 record, including a dramatic 9-8 semifinal win over host nation Italy.

The final was a nail-biter, with the Americans holding a 5-4 lead heading into the last end.

However, Sweden’s precision and a 97% shot success rate from Isabella Wranå proved decisive.

Thiesse and Dropkin’s journey to the podium is a testament to their dedication.

Both began curling as juniors, winning national titles in 2012, and later teamed up in 2022.

Their partnership quickly flourished, culminating in a world championship win in 2023 and now an Olympic silver medal.

This historic achievement cements their legacy as trailblazers for U.S. curling on the global stage.

