Ivica Zubac Talks Trade, Pacers Fit, and Future on Query & Com...

Ivica Zubac Talks Trade, Pacers Fit, And Future On Query & Company

Indiana Pacers’ newest addition, center Ivica Zubac, joined Jake Query on Query & Company to discuss his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Published on February 10, 2026

Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans
Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty


Ivica Zubac Talks Trade, Pacers Fit, And Future On Query & Company

Indiana Pacers' newest addition, center Ivica Zubac, joined Jake Query on Query & Company to discuss his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, his fit with the Pacers, and his plans moving forward with the team.

Zubac revealed that the Clippers informed him a day before the trade deadline that he was a potential trade candidate.

“They told me there was a team being very aggressive about wanting me,” Zubac shared.

While the news was sudden, he expressed excitement about joining Indiana, citing the team’s need for a center and the state’s passion for basketball.

“This team needs a center like me, and I need a team like this,” he said.

The 28-year-old center, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, emphasized his focus on getting healthy before making his Pacers debut.

He plans to use the All-Star break to spend time with his family, including his newborn daughter, before returning to Indiana to prepare for the remainder of the season.

Zubac also highlighted his excitement about playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton, calling him “one of the best point guards in the league” and looking forward to building strong on-court chemistry.

In a lighter moment, Zubac revealed that T.J. McConnell owes him a bottle of wine.

The gift stems from a game where McConnell fouled Zubac out after he grabbed 29 rebounds, just one shy of 30.

“He said he’s delivering it today,” Zubac joked.

With his size, strength, and experience, Zubac is eager to make an impact in Indiana and help the Pacers push for a strong finish to the season.

Fans can look forward to seeing him bring his physicality and skill to the court soon.

