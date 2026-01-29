Listen Live
Close
Indiana Coverage

Top-35 Recruit Trevor Manhertz Commits To Indiana, Reclassifies...

Top-35 Recruit Trevor Manhertz Commits To Indiana, Reclassifies To 2026

Indiana basketball has secured a major commitment as four-star forward Trevor Manhertz announced his decision to join the Hoosiers.

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Top-35 Recruit Trevor Manhertz Commits to Indiana, Reclassifies to 2026
Source: N/A / n/a

Top-35 Recruit Trevor Manhertz Commits to Indiana, Reclassifies to 2026

Indiana basketball has secured a major commitment as four-star forward Trevor Manhertz announced his decision to join the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-8 standout from Christ School in North Carolina also revealed he is reclassifying to the 2026 class, returning to his original classification after briefly moving to 2027.

Ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2027 class by Rivals, Manhertz’s reclassification will likely see his ranking adjusted.

Known for his versatility, Manhertz is a sharpshooter with a 7-foot wingspan, capable of impacting the game on both ends of the court.

“I’m able to make shots at a high level while also being able to impact in other ways than shooting,” he shared.

Manhertz chose Indiana over offers from Louisville, Duke, and others, citing the program’s strong player development and the genuine relationships he built with the coaching staff.

“Their ability to develop players like me and also having non-basketball talks made me trust them,” he explained.

This commitment marks a significant win for head coach Darian DeVries, as Manhertz becomes the third recruit in Indiana’s 2026 class.

He joins four-star small forward Vaughn Karvala and three-star guard Prince Alexander-Moody, forming a nationally ranked top-30 recruiting class.

Manhertz’s decision to reclassify and commit to Indiana highlights the program’s growing appeal under DeVries’ leadership.

RELATED | Voice of IU Don Fischer On New Coach Darian DeVries

With his length, shooting ability, and defensive versatility, Manhertz is expected to make an immediate impact for the Hoosiers.

Take a look at some highlights below.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

NFL: DEC 03 Broncos at Texans
44 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close