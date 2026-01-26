Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NCAA Approves Commercial Jersey Patches, A New Era For College Sports

The NCAA has taken a significant step in modernizing college sports by approving commercial jersey patches for Division I teams.

Starting August 1, 2026, schools can display up to two additional commercial logos on uniforms and one on equipment during regular and postseason games.

This policy also extends to conference championship events, where an extra logo will be allowed.

Each patch is limited to 4 square inches, ensuring a balance between branding and aesthetics.

This decision marks a new era of revenue generation for college athletics.

It aligns with the NCAA’s broader efforts to enhance financial benefits for student-athletes.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman emphasized that this move reflects the commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenue streams and fully fund athlete benefits.

RELATED | Indiana Pacers and Lucas Oil Announce Multi-Year Jersey Patch Partnership

The approval follows months of discussions among conference leaders, with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark playing a pivotal role in advancing the proposal.

Some schools, like LSU and UNLV, were already preparing for this change.

LSU secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar jersey patch deal spanning all sports, while UNLV finalized a five-year agreement with Acessio Biologics covering multiple teams.

Ohio State is also set to introduce a new sponsor for its iconic football uniforms.

Jersey patches are the latest commercial expansion in college sports, following the introduction of on-field and on-court logos.

This move is part of a broader shift toward revenue-sharing in college athletics, which began with the House v. NCAA settlement.

For fans, this change means seeing more corporate branding on their favorite teams’ uniforms.

For schools and athletes, it represents a lucrative opportunity to capitalize on the growing commercial appeal of college sports.

As the 2026 season approaches, the impact of this decision will undoubtedly shape the future of collegiate athletics.