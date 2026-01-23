Listen Live
Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches

These individuals couldn’t stay away from the game they loved, transitioning from the huddle to the sidelines as head coaches.

January 23, 2026

  • Talented players leverage their on-field experience to lead teams from the sidelines.
  • Diverse coaching styles, from defensive acumen to offensive creativity, lead to winning programs.
  • Coaching prowess can be evident even during playing careers, as 'coaches on the field'.
Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches

The NFL has long been a proving ground for some of the most competitive and talented athletes in the world.

For a select group of players, their time on the field was just the beginning of their football journey.

These individuals couldn’t stay away from the game they loved, transitioning from the huddle to the sidelines as head coaches.

Whether it was their natural leadership, deep understanding of the game, or a knack for strategy that became evident during their playing careers, these former players found a second calling in coaching.

For many, the transition felt inevitable.

Some were known as “coaches on the field” during their playing days, displaying an ability to read the game, inspire teammates, and make critical decisions under pressure.

Others discovered their passion for teaching and mentoring after stepping away from the game, only to realize they couldn’t stay away for long.

Take a look below at our list of Former NFL Players That Later Became NFL Head Coaches.

Aaron Glenn

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets
Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

Played as a cornerback for the New York Jets, Houston Texans, and others.

Became head coach of the Detroit Lions (2026–present).

Known for his defensive acumen, Glenn transitioned from a successful career as a defensive coordinator to a head coaching role.

Kevin O’Connell

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
Source: David Berding / Getty

Played as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and others.

Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2022–present).

Known for his offensive creativity, O’Connell has revitalized the Vikings’ offense and led them to success.

Dan Campbell

NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Played as a tight end for the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions.

Became head coach of the Detroit Lions (2021–present).

Known for his passionate and motivational coaching style.

Mike Vrabel

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Played as a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Became head coach of the Tennessee Titans (2018–present).

Known for his leadership and defensive expertise, Vrabel has led the Titans to multiple playoff appearances.

Todd Bowles

NFL: DEC 28 Buccaneers at Dolphins
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Played as a safety for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.

Became head coach of the New York Jets (2015–2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022–present).

Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Played as a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and others.

Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011–2014) & returned to coaching in the NFL in 2024 with the Chargers (2024).

Led the 49ers to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance.

Sean Payton

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025
Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Played briefly as a quarterback in the NFL and other leagues.

Became head coach of the New Orleans Saints (2006–2021) & is not the coach of the Denver Broncos (2023- present).

Won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.

Doug Pederson

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Mike Carlson / Getty

Played as a quarterback for several teams, including the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2016–2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2022–2024).

Won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

Frank Reich

Carolina Panthers v Tennessee Titans
Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Played as a quarterback, most notably for the Buffalo Bills.

Became head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018–2022) and Carolina Panthers (2023).

Gary Kubiak

Panthers v Broncos - Super Bowl L
Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

Played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Became head coach of the Houston Texans (2006–2013) and Denver Broncos (2015–2016).

Won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

Jack Del Rio

Oakland Raiders v New Orleans Saints
Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Played as a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings.

Became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003–2011) and Oakland Raiders (2015–2017).

Ken Whisenhunt

NFL: NOV 01 Titans at Texans
Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Played as a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, and New York Jets.

Became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2007–2012) and Tennessee Titans (2014–2015).

Led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl XLIII appearance.

Mike Munchak

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Played as an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers.

Became head coach of the Tennessee Titans (2011–2013).

Leslie Frazier

Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier spoke with media Tuesday Jan. 01, 2013 about upcoming playoff game between the Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, MN. ] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ jerry.holt@startribune.com
Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Played as a cornerback for the Chicago Bears.

Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2010–2013).

Mike Singletary

49ERS VS BUCCANEERS
Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

Played as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2008–2010).

Known for his fiery leadership and defensive expertise.

Dick LeBeau

Browns v Bengals X
Source: Tom Pidgeon / Getty

Played as a cornerback for the Detroit Lions.

Became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals (2000–2002).

Renowned as one of the greatest defensive minds in NFL history, LeBeau also had a legendary career as a defensive coordinator.

Tony Dungy

Football - NFL - Colts vs. Browns
Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Played as a defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996–2001) and Indianapolis Colts (2002–2008).

Won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, becoming the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Jim Zorn

Cleveland Browns v Washington Redskins
Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

Played as a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and others.

Became head coach of the Washington Redskins (2008–2009).

Herm Edwards

NFL: DEC 28 Chiefs at Bengals
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Played as a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons.

Became head coach of the New York Jets (2001–2005) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006–2008).

Art Shell

Raiders head coach Art Shell watches as his team is drubbed by the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2006. (Contra Costa Times/Dan Honda)
Source: MediaNews Group/Contra Costa Times via Getty Images / Getty

Played as an offensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders.

Became head coach of the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1989–1994, 2006).

The first Black head coach in the modern NFL era.

Bill Cowher

Oakland Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

Played as a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Became head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992–2006).

Won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers.

Mike Ditka

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

Played as a tight end for the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys.

Became head coach of the Chicago Bears (1982–1992) and New Orleans Saints (1997–1999).

Led the Bears to a Super Bowl XX victory.

Dan Reeves

Atlanta Falcon's Coach Dan Reeves addresses the me
Source: STEPHEN JAFFE / Getty

Played as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Became head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981–1992), New York Giants (1993–1996), and Atlanta Falcons (1997–2003).

Led teams to four Super Bowl appearances.

Don Shula

Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

Played as a defensive back for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts, and Washington Redskins.

Became head coach of the Baltimore Colts (1963–1969) and Miami Dolphins (1970–1995).

Won two Super Bowls (VII and VIII) and holds the record for most career wins as a head coach.

Raymond Berry

New England Patriots
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Played as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Colts.

Became head coach of the New England Patriots (1984–1989).

Led the Patriots to a Super Bowl XX appearance.

Tom Flores

Seattle Seahawks
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Played as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Became head coach of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1979–1987) and Seattle Seahawks (1992–1994).

Won two Super Bowls (XV and XVIII) with the Raiders.

Forrest Gregg

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears
Source: Heinz Kluetmeier / Getty

Played as an offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Became head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1975–1977), Cincinnati Bengals (1980–1983), and Green Bay Packers (1984–1987).

Led the Bengals to a Super Bowl XVI appearance.

Mike McCormack

Baltimore Colts
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Played as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns.

Became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1973–1975) and Baltimore Colts (1980–1981).

Jim Ringo

Buffalo Bills
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

Played as a center for the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Became head coach of the Buffalo Bills (1976–1977).

Sam Wyche

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos
Source: Tim DeFrisco / Getty

Played as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.

Became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals (1984–1991) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1992–1995).

Led the Bengals to a Super Bowl XXIII appearance.

Bart Starr

Portrait of Bart Starr
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Played as a legendary quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Became head coach of the Packers (1975–1983).

Norm Van Brocklin

Norm Van Brocklin, Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons, during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium on Monday Night Football
Source: Ross Lewis / Getty

Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (1961–1966) and Atlanta Falcons (1968–1974).

Joe Schmidt

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Played as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Detroit Lions.

Became head coach of the Lions (1967–1972).

Tom Fears

Tom Fears - Los Angeles Rams - File Photos
Source: Vic Stein / Getty

Played as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams.

Became head coach of the New Orleans Saints (1967–1970).

Otto Graham

NFL FOOTBALL GAME
Source: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty

Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Became head coach of the Washington Redskins (1966–1968).

George Halas

George Halas
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Played as an end for the Decatur Staleys (later the Chicago Bears).

Became the legendary head coach of the Chicago Bears (1920–1929, 1933–1942, 1946–1955, 1958–1967).

Known as one of the founding fathers of the NFL.

Sammy Baugh

Sammy Baugh Sitting Outside at Ranch
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

Became head coach of the New York Titans (1960–1961) and Houston Oilers (1964).

Jack Christiansen

Close up Portrait of Jack Christiansen
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Played as a Hall of Fame defensive back for the Detroit Lions.

Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (1963–1967).

Clyde “Bulldog” Turner

Clyde Turner - Chicago Bears
Source: The Sporting News / Getty

Played as a center and linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

Briefly served as a head coach in the 1950s.

Red Grange

Portrait of Harold "Red" Grange
Source: Camerique / Getty

Played as a halfback for the Chicago Bears.

Briefly served as a head coach for the Bears in the 1930s.

