FBI Investigating Death of Former Colts Owner Jim Irsay

Published on January 22, 2026

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Washington Post, the FBI is investigating the death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay died in May of 2025, the FBI is focusing on the relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a California-based addiction specialist who oversaw Irsay’s care in his final months.

Grand jury subpoenas reveal that investigators are looking for specific records regarding Irsay’s use of both illegal and prescription substances, including ketamine and opioids. While Irsay’s death certificate cited cardiac arrest brought on by pneumonia and heart issues, the lack of an autopsy has led to increased scrutiny over his secret relapse and the amount of pills he was given. Agents have already spent time in Indianapolis this month interviewing those close to Irsay to better understand the circumstances leading up to his death in Beverly Hills, California.

As federal agents continue to piece together the final years of Irsay’s life, it remains unclear exactly when the probe will wrap up or if any charges will follow.

FBI Investigating Death of Former Colts Owner Jim Irsay was originally published on wibc.com

