Source:

Clinton Portis Reflects on Miami Legacy, Curt Cignetti, and Hurricanes’ Reputation

Former NFL star and Miami Hurricanes legend Clinton Portis recently joined Query & Company on THursday to share his thoughts on his time at “The U,” his admiration for Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, and the reputation of Miami football during his era.

Portis, who was a key figure in Miami’s storied football history, spoke passionately about the culture and brotherhood that defined the program.

“Green Tree [the Hurricanes’ practice field] creates a bond like none other,” Portis said.

He emphasized how the intense competition and camaraderie at Miami shaped players into not just great athletes but also lifelong brothers.

“If you survive Green Tree, you’re part of something special,” he added.

When asked about Indiana’s rise under Curt Cignetti, Portis admitted he would have loved to play for the Hoosiers’ head coach.

RELATED | Cignetti Talks National Title Game Prep vs Miami

“Coach Cignetti has brought belief to Indiana,” Portis said, praising the way Cignetti has transformed the program into a national contender.

“He’s the kind of coach players want to play for, he’s built something spectacular.”

Portis also addressed the perception of Miami football during his time, acknowledging that the program was often unfairly labeled due to past indiscretions.

“We embraced it,” Portis said.

“People thought we were this or that, but we just went out and played football our way.”

He highlighted the work ethic and intelligence of his teammates, many of whom went on to become NFL legends.

Take a look below at one of Clinton Portis’ best NFL games ever:

Now coaching at Delaware State, Portis reflected on how his experiences at Miami and in the NFL have shaped his approach to mentoring young athletes.

“It’s about getting back up when you’re knocked down,” he said, a lesson he continues to pass on to the next generation.

Portis’s insights offered a glimpse into the heart of Miami football and the enduring impact of its culture.

Take a listen to the full interview below.