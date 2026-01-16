Source:

Former IU Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Reflects On Hoosiers’ Success And NFL Transition

Former Indiana University quarterback Kurtis Rourke joined the show from the San Francisco 49ers facility to share his thoughts on IU’s upcoming national championship game and reflect on his own football journey.

Rourke, who led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season, expressed pride in the program’s continued success under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Rourke compared Cignetti’s coaching style to the preparation process in the NFL, noting similarities in attention to detail and game-specific strategies.

“Coach Cignetti always came into each week with something new and nuanced about the opponent,” Rourke said.

“It’s the same in the NFL, coaches focus on the little things that can make a big difference.”

He credited Cignetti’s ability to simplify complex concepts while maintaining a high level of preparation as a key to IU’s success.

The former Hoosier also praised current IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza, calling him “one of the most accurate players” he’s ever seen.

Rourke highlighted Mendoza’s poise and leadership, which have been instrumental in IU’s dominant season.

“He carries himself in an amazing way, and it’s been incredible to watch him succeed at such a high level,” Rourke said.

Rourke also discussed wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, describing him as a quarterback’s dream target.

“Elijah catches everything,” Rourke said.

“It’s a combination of trust, timing, and his incredible ability to make plays. You just throw it in his area, and he’ll come down with it.”

As the Hoosiers prepare for Monday’s national championship game, Rourke expressed excitement for the program and gratitude for the support of Hoosier Nation.

“Your support means everything to the players,” he said. “We’ve got one more game to bring it home.” listen to the full interview below.