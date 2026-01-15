Trent Green Reflects on IU Football, Curt Cignetti, And Fernando Mendoza

Source:

Former Indiana University quarterback Trent Green recently joined a conversation to share his thoughts on the Hoosiers’ remarkable journey to the national championship, his connections with Curt Cignetti, and his impressions of rising star Fernando Mendoza.

Green, a proud IU alum, expressed his excitement for the program’s success, highlighting how far the team has come since his playing days in Bloomington.

Green delved into his history with Curt Cignetti, the current head coach of the Hoosiers, praising his leadership and ability to build a winning culture.

Having interacted with Cignetti over the years, Green noted the coach’s knack for developing talent and fostering a competitive environment.

“He’s a relationship builder and a strategist,” Green remarked, emphasizing how Cignetti’s approach has been instrumental in IU’s rise to prominence.

The conversation also turned to Fernando Mendoza, a standout player who has caught the attention of NFL scouts.

Green shared his impressions of Mendoza, highlighting his poise, decision-making, and ability to perform under pressure.

“What I see in Mendoza is a skill set that translates well to the next level,” Green said, pointing to the quarterback’s leadership and adaptability as key traits for NFL success.

Reflecting on his own time at IU, Green fondly recalled his memories of Bloomington, from the camaraderie with teammates to the passionate support of Hoosier fans.

He expressed pride in seeing the program thrive and credited the current coaching staff and players for their dedication and hard work.

As the Hoosiers prepare for the national championship, Green’s insights offer a unique perspective on the program’s journey, the impact of Curt Cignetti, and the bright future of Fernando Mendoza.

It’s a thrilling time for IU football, and Green’s enthusiasm mirrors that of Hoosier Nation.

Listen to the full interview below.