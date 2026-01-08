Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

NBA Trade Tracker: Every Official Trade During the 2025-26 Season

The NBA never sleeps, and neither does the trade market.

From blockbuster deals that shake up the league to under-the-radar moves that bolster playoff contenders, the 2025-26 season is already delivering its fair share of drama.

This gallery will keep you updated on every official trade as they happen, breaking down the details and providing quick summaries to keep you in the loop.

Whether you’re tracking your favorite team or just love the chaos of trade season, this is your one-stop shop for all the action.

Take a look below at the NBA Trade Tracker: Every Official Trade During 2025-26 Season.

Trae Young Traded To Washington Wizards

Date: January 8, 2026

Teams Involved: Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards

Trade Details:

To Washington Wizards: Trae Young

Trae Young To Atlanta Hawks: CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert

The Atlanta Hawks traded four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran guard CJ McCollum and forward Corey Kispert.

This move gives the Wizards a new focal point at point guard, while the Hawks gain McCollum’s scoring and Kispert’s shooting to retool their roster.

No draft picks were included in the deal.