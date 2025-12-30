Source: Top 15 Indianapolis Sports Moments Of 2025 If you blinked, you might have missed it—but honestly, it was hard to look away. 2025 wasn’t just another year for sports in Indianapolis; it was the year. From the hardwood to the gridiron and even the speedway, the Circle City stood tall as the center of the sports universe. We saw legends return, new heroes rise, and historic barriers shattered. It was a year of joy, heartbreak, and everything in between, proving once again that sports are more than just games, they’re the heartbeat of our community. Did we catch everything? If there was a major moment that rocked your world this year that we didn’t mention below, let us know in the comments! Take a look below at the Top 15 Indianapolis Sports Moments Of 2025. 1. Pacers Push it to the Limit in Game 7 of NBA Finals Source: Anadolu / Getty The Blue and Gold gave us a postseason run to remember. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The energy inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric as the Pacers battled their way to a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the final buzzer didn’t bring the result we prayed for, the grit and determination shown by this young squad made the whole city proud. They proved they belong in the conversation with the heavy hitters, and the future looks incredibly bright. Click here to read the article

2. IU Football Shocks the World: Big Ten Champs and #1 Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Talk about a glow-up! Indiana University football completely flipped the script this year. For decades, they were the underdog, but 2025 saw the Hoosiers rise up to claim the Big Ten Title in dominant fashion. Finishing the regular season ranked #1 in the nation wasn't just a win for Bloomington; it was a statement. The culture has shifted, and IU is now officially a football powerhouse.

3. Remembering Jim Irsay Source: Justin Casterline / Getty The sports world paused to mourn the passing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Known for his eccentric style and deep love for music and memorabilia, Irsay was a complicated but undeniable figure in the NFL. His legacy is woven into the fabric of Indianapolis, from bringing the Super Bowl to the city to his philanthropic efforts. We send our thoughts to the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization as they navigate this new chapter.

4. The Injury Bug Bites Hard Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty If there was one opponent no team could beat this year, it was injuries. Across the board, from the Pacers to the Colts, key players went down at crucial moments. It tested the depth of every roster and the patience of every fan. "Next man up" wasn't just a cliché in 2025; it was a survival strategy. Despite the setbacks, seeing backups step up and shine showed the resilience of Indy's athletes.

5. Fernando Mendoza Brings the Heisman Home Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty History was made when Fernando Mendoza lifted the Heisman Trophy. His electrifying performance on the field was nothing short of magical, dazzling defenses and racking up stats that looked like video game numbers. Mendoza didn't just win an award; he inspired a generation of young athletes watching him dominate the biggest stage in college football. It was a well-deserved honor for a truly special talent.

6. Fever Fire Up a Playoff Run Source: Michael Hickey / Getty The Indiana Fever brought the heat this summer! After years of building, the squad finally clicked, making a deep and exciting playoff run that had the whole city buzzing. The chemistry on the court was undeniable, and the crowds at Gainbridge were louder than ever. They put the WNBA on notice: Indy is a basketball city, and the Fever are here to stay.

7. Notre Dame's Chase for Glory Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty Up north, the Fighting Irish gave us a season for the history books. Notre Dame's march to the National Title game was fueled by a stifling defense and an explosive offense. Every Saturday felt like an event as they knocked off rival after rival. While the journey had its ups and downs, their run captivated fans across the state and reignited the passion of the golden dome faithful.

8. Alex Palou Conquers the Brickyard Source: James Gilbert / Getty The Greatest Spectacle in Racing lived up to the hype as Alex Palou drank the milk at the Indy 500. It was a masterclass in driving, with Palou navigating traffic and holding off fierce competitors in the final laps. The roar of the engines and the sea of fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway created the perfect backdrop for a thrilling finish that crowned a deserving champion.

9. Controversy at the Speedway: Team Penske Cheating Scandal Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty It wasn't all celebration at the track, though. The racing world was rocked by a cheating scandal involving Team Penske that left fans and insiders stunned. Allegations of rule violations cast a shadow over their garage, sparking heated debates about integrity in the sport. It was a reminder that the drive to win can sometimes push teams too far, leaving a stain on an otherwise exciting season.

10. Colts Gallop to a Hot Start Source: picture alliance / Getty September felt like a party in Indy as the Colts stormed out of the gate with a fiery start to the season. The offense was clicking, the defense was swarming, and Lucas Oil Stadium was rocking. It gave the city hope that this could finally be the year the Horseshoe returned to the top of the AFC South. That early momentum set the tone for a rollercoaster season.

11. Purdue’s Sweet Sixteen Thriller Source: Andy Lyons / Getty March Madness is in Indiana’s DNA, and Purdue delivered a heart-stopping performance. Their Sweet Sixteen matchup was an instant classic, going down to the wire in a game that had fans on the edge of their seats. While the result was a nail-biter, the Boilermakers showed heart and toughness, representing the Big Ten with pride on the national stage.

12. New Era in Bloomington: Darian DeVries Hired as new Basketball Coach Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty IU Basketball turned the page by hiring Darian DeVries as their new head coach. The move signaled a fresh start for a program hungry to return to its blue-blood status. DeVries arrived with a reputation for winning and a clear vision for the Hoosiers. The excitement in Assembly Hall is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate what this new leadership will bring to the court.

13. Myles McLaughlin Shatters Records Source: Courtesy of: Indianapolis Colts We witnessed greatness this year with Myles McLaughlin. He didn't just play well; he rewrote the record books. Whether it was scoring, speed, or efficiency, McLaughlin set a new standard for excellence in his sport. Watching him play felt like watching history in real-time, and his record-breaking season will be talked about in Indianapolis sports lore for a long time. Myles McLaughlin from Knox High School, achieved a career rushing total of 11,761 yards. This places him just behind Derrick Henry's all-time high school rushing record of 12,124 yards

14. WNBA All-Stars Shine in Indy Source: Steph Chambers / Getty The brightest stars of the WNBA descended on Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend, and the city showed out! It was a celebration of women's basketball, culture, and community. From the skills challenge to the All-Star game itself, the event showcased the immense talent in the league. Indy proved to be the perfect host, embracing the players and the game with open arms.