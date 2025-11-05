Derrick Henry Encourages Indiana High School Athlete As He Chases His High School Rushing Record

Listen Live
NFL star Derrick Henry has a message for Knox High School’s Myles McLaughlin, the Indiana running back who is closing in on Henry’s all-time high school rushing record.

Published on November 5, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

NFL star Derrick Henry has a message for Knox High School’s Myles McLaughlin, the Indiana running back who is closing in on Henry’s all-time high school rushing record.

During a conversation with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Henry expressed his support for McLaughlin’s pursuit of greatness.

McLaughlin, who needs 1,121 yards in just four games to surpass Henry’s record, has been a dominant force this season.

Henry, who starred in Florida, ran for 12,124 yards in his high school career with 153 touchdowns.

The senior has already rushed for over 10,000 career yards, joining an elite group of high school players.

Henry, known for his humility and sportsmanship, encouraged McLaughlin to break the record, saying:

“That’s what records are meant for—they’re meant to be broken.”

Henry also praised McLaughlin’s highlights, noting his toughness and ability to break tackles.

“Go get it, man,” Henry said, adding that he hopes McLaughlin’s efforts lead Knox to a state championship.

McLaughlin’s historic season has been nothing short of remarkable.

With 3,603 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns this year alone, he has led Knox to a perfect 10-0 record.

His standout performance against Jimtown, where he rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns, solidified his place in Indiana high school football history.

As McLaughlin continues his playoff run, the support from a legend like Derrick Henry adds even more motivation.

Whether or not he breaks the record, McLaughlin’s achievements have already left an indelible mark on the game.

