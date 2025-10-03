Listen Live
Stephanie White Joins Query & Company To Reflects On Emotion..

Stephanie White Joins Query & Company To Reflects On Emotional Season With Indiana Fever

Published on October 3, 2025

WNBA: SEP 28 Playoffs Semi-Final Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White joined Query & Company for her final appearance of the season, offering heartfelt reflections on a year filled with challenges, growth, and pride.

The Fever’s season ended earlier this week, but White emphasized the resilience and connectedness of her team, calling them one of the most unique groups she’s ever coached.

White highlighted the Fever’s mantra of “we over me,” which defined their season.

Despite injuries and roster changes, the team’s chemistry and selflessness stood out.

“Connected teams are winning teams,” White said, praising her players for embracing new teammates and holding each other accountable.

She credited their unity for helping them find another gear late in the season, even when faced with adversity.

The conversation also touched on the state of the WNBA.

White acknowledged the league’s growth but noted the challenges that come with increased scrutiny and evolving expectations.

She expressed the need for leadership that understands both the business and basketball sides of the league.

“We’re at a pivotal moment,” White said, emphasizing the importance of accountability and forward-thinking leadership to navigate the league’s future.

White also addressed the unique pressures faced by star players like Caitlin Clark, who has become a focal point for fans and media alike.

She praised Clark’s maturity and grace in handling the spotlight, while acknowledging the challenges of being a “game-changer” in the sport.

Reflecting on the season, White expressed immense pride in her team’s ability to represent Indiana basketball with integrity and heart.

“This group has shown the nation a lot of life lessons,” she said.

While the season didn’t end as hoped, White’s gratitude for her players and staff was evident, as was her optimism for the Fever’s future.

