Jonathan Taylor And Quenton Nelson Named To 2026 Pro Bowl

Indianapolis Colts stars Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson have been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl, recognizing their performances this season.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place on February 3 in San Francisco.

Jonathan Taylor, earning his third Pro Bowl selection, has been a dominant force in 2025.

With 1,489 rushing yards, 19 total touchdowns (17 rushing), and 351 receiving yards, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

His standout performance came in Week 10 against the Falcons, where he rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, breaking Edgerrin James’ franchise record for rushing touchdowns.

Quenton Nelson continues his streak of excellence, securing his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Nelson is the first Colts player to achieve this feat in his first eight seasons and ranks among the NFL’s top guards with an 85.1 overall grade.

His consistency and leadership have been pivotal for the Colts’ offensive line.

This recognition highlights the duo’s impact and cements their status as elite players in the league.