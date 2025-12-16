Curt Cignetti Named AP Coach of the Year...Again

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti was named the Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

He is the first coach to win the award in back-to-back years since it was first presented in 1998. He is also the fourth coach to win it twice. The other three are Brian Kelly, Gary Patterson, and Nick Saban. Cignetti was an assistant coach under Saban at Alabama from 2007-2011.

Cignetti’s career record is 143-37. Since being named the Indiana Football Coach in late 2023, his overall record at Indiana University is 24-2.

Out of the 52 media members who vote on the award, Cignetti received first place votes from 47 of them.

Indiana is 13-0 and ranked #1 in the country for the first time in school history. They won the Big Ten Championship over the Ohio State Buckeyes December 6 by a score of 13-10.

A Hoosier won the Heisman Trophy for the first time ever this past Saturday when quarterback Fernando Mendoza took home the award.

The Hoosiers don’t play until January 1 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

