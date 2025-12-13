INDY ELEVEN- Soccer Saturday 12/13/25

[Indianapolis, IN]- Today on Soccer Saturday:

00:00-7:04- Greg Rakestraw opens Soccer Saturday previewing today’s show.

7:04-21:52- IndyEleven Head Coach Sean McAuley joins. McAuley discusses the newest signings for the Eleven, looks ahead at the season and more.

21:52-37:45- The newest member of the Indy Eleven Eric Dick joins. Dick discusses coming to the Eleven, returning to Indiana where he played his College Soccer, and more.

37:45-50:58- Greg talks with Makel Rasheed joins. Makel talks about joining the Indy Eleven, being a UIndy Greyhound alum and more.

50:58-59:54- Greg wraps up the show with the new location of Radio One Studios and more.