Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

The All-Time History Between The Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have a relatively limited history, given that they play in different conferences and only meet every few years.

However, their matchups have often been intriguing.

The Colts and Seahawks first faced off in 1977, with the Seahawks securing a victory in their inaugural season.

Over the years, the two teams have met sporadically, with the Colts holding a slight edge in the all-time series with a 7-6 record.

These games have often been marked by contrasting approaches: the Colts’ historically strong passing game versus the Seahawks’ emphasis on defense and a balanced offensive attack.

One of the most memorable matchups came in 2013, when the Colts, led by quarterback Andrew Luck, defeated the Seahawks in a thrilling 34-28 game.

This game was notable for its high stakes, as both teams were considered playoff contenders that season.

Luck’s ability to rally the Colts against a formidable Seahawks defense highlighted his potential as one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

In recent years, the Seahawks have leaned on the dynamic play of quarterback Russell Wilson, while the Colts have undergone significant changes, including shifts in coaching and quarterback personnel.

Despite these changes, their games remain competitive, often coming down to key plays in the fourth quarter.

The 2025 season adds another chapter to this rivalry, as the Colts face the Seahawks in a crucial Week 15 matchup.

With the Colts fighting to stay in the AFC playoff race, this game carries significant implications.

A win would boost their playoff chances to 45%, while a loss would drop them to just 19%.

The Seahawks, known for their tough home-field advantage, present a formidable challenge for the Colts, who are navigating one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league.

As the Colts and Seahawks prepare to clash, fans can expect a hard-fought game that reflects the resilience and determination of both teams.

Whether it’s the Colts’ quest to keep their playoff hopes alive or the Seahawks’ effort to defend their turf, this matchup promises to deliver another memorable moment in their all-time history.