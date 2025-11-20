Daniel Jones Dealing With Calf Injury

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in the 2025 season, Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones has popped up on the injury report.

After not being listed for any reason on Wednesday’s injury report, Jones dealt with a calf ailment on Thursday, participating in practice on a limited basis.

Jones’ status for Sunday’s game in Kansas City will be evaluated at Friday’s final practice of the week. Shane Steichen will meet the media following that Friday practice.

It should be noted, the NFL is keeping an extra close eye on team injury reports recently, following the Baltimore Ravens having an issue with Lamar Jackson’s status a few weeks back. In Week 7, Jackson was initially as a full participant at the Friday practice, questionable for the Ravens game vs. the Bears. Then on Saturday, Jackson was downgraded to limited in the prior day’s practice, and doubtful for the game (Jackson ended up not playing in that game against Chicago). The Ravens were later fined $100,000 by the NFL for the injury report mistake.

Unlike his previous NFL seasons, Jones has defined being available this year. He’s yet to miss a snap due to injury, or poor play, through 11 weeks. If that continues Sunday, it’ll mark the first time in Jones’ career that he’s been so durable/consistent through this part of a season.

If for some reason Jones can’t play on Sunday, it would likely be rookie Riley Leonard starting, taking meaningful snaps for the first time in his NFL career. Veteran Brett Rypien would likely be promoted, from the practice squad, as the backup.

Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture) remains on injured reserve. On Thursday, Richardson was seen in the locker room during the team’s open media session. But his return to practice remains unknown, as Shane Steichen said the young QB is still rehabbing an injury he suffered a little more than a month ago.

While Jones has shown a great ability to deliver from the pocket in September and October, his legs have been needed more as of late. Against Atlanta, Jones scrambled 7 times for 53 yards, including a game-saving 19-yard scamper on a 3rd-and-21 in the final minutes of regulation.

In a Wednesday-Friday practice routine, Thursday injury reports can offer a multitude of outcomes.

Back in Week 5, Michael Pittman Jr. popped up on the injury report on a Thursday with a hamstring injury. He proved to be fine, practicing fully that Friday and playing his normal snap count that Sunday. Whereas, a few years back, Julian Blackmon was limited Thursday due to an Achilles injury. And the news ended up being a torn Achilles for the safety.

Further clarity on Jones will come around lunchtime on Friday

Prior to Richardson’s injury, the Colts had been dressing a 3rd quarterback on game day (for emergency use). That was Sam Ehlinger in priori years, and Richardson earlier this season. But since the Richardson injury, the team has left Rypien on the practice squad, just dressing Jones/Leonard for the past 4 games. Even if Jones is good for Sunday, a practice squad call-up of Rypien could be in line, too.



