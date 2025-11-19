Former Hoosiers Tom Crean And Brian Evans On IUBB!

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

It’s a new era of Indiana basketball, and while the season is still early, the results so far have been positive.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 and are playing an entirely different brand of basketball than what fans were used to from the Mike Woodson era. The ball movement has increased, the shooting is better, and overall it’s just a far more aesthetically pleasing product to watch. Plenty of fans have expressed their appreciation for this new era, as have two former Hoosiers.

Former Indiana head coach Tom Crean and former Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans joined John on the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV. They both shared their thoughts on the new era of IU basketball, and looked ahead to rest of the season. Listen to those conversations and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!