Ryan Hunter-Reay to McLaren for 110th Indy 500

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Tonight, on another edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Ryan Hunter-Reay officially joining Arrow McLaren in the #31 Chevrolet for the 2026 Indy 500, and how great of an opportunity this is for both McLaren and Hunter-Reay. They also talk about that MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi had an opportunity to get Hunter-Reay’s seat. They later talk about the remaining open seats for the Indy 500.

In the second segment, Kevin is joined by Ryan Hunter-Reay to talk about him going to Arrow McLaren to compete for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about which IndyCar drivers competed in the recent IMSA testing at Daytona.