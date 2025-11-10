Listen Live
Jonathan Taylor Makes Colts History in Thrilling NFL Germany Game (WATCH)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor delivered a historic performance in the team's 31-25 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany.

Published on November 10, 2025

FBN-GER-NFL-INDIANAPOLIS COLTS-ATLANTA FALCONS
Source: ODD ANDERSEN / Getty

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor delivered a historic performance in the team’s 31-25 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany.

Taylor rushed for an incredible 244 yards on 32 carries, scoring three touchdowns, including an 83-yard fourth-quarter run and the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Taylor’s 83-yard dash marked the longest touchdown run of the 2025 NFL season, surpassing Bijan Robinson’s 81-yard run.

This game also saw Taylor break the Colts’ franchise record for career rushing touchdowns, surpassing Edgerrin James with 66 touchdowns in just 77 games.

Edge congratulated him below:

With this performance, Taylor joined NFL legends like Emmitt Smith and Jim Brown by surpassing 7,000 career rushing yards and 70 total touchdowns before turning 27.

His dominant season continues, with 1,139 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns through 10 games, solidifying his case for Offensive Player of the Year—and possibly MVP.

Take a look at Taylors 3 touchdowns from his monsterous performance in Berlin against the Falcons.

First Touchdown – RTDB

Second Touchdown – An 83 Yard TD To The House

Third Touchdown – FOR THE WIN IN OVERTIME!

