Published on November 7, 2025

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Place DeForest Buckner on IR with Neck Injury

The Indianapolis Colts have placed star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve due to a neck injury, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

The announcement comes as the Colts prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany.

Buckner, a key leader on the Colts’ defense, has been a dominant force this season, recording 42 tackles, 4 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits.

Despite facing double-teams on over 60% of his pass-rush snaps, he leads the team in pressures. His absence will be a significant blow to the Colts’ defensive line.

Head coach Shane Steichen expressed optimism about Buckner’s eventual return, stating, “He’s as tough as they get.”

In the meantime, players like Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore are expected to step up in Buckner’s absence.

This marks the second time in two seasons that Buckner has been placed on IR, a rare occurrence for the typically durable veteran.

The Colts will rely on their depth and resilience as they navigate a challenging stretch without one of their defensive anchors.

