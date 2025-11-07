Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

The Indiana Pacers have waived guard Mac McClung just nine days after signing him to his first standard NBA contract.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

The Indiana Pacers have waived guard Mac McClung just nine days after signing him to his first standard NBA contract.

The three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion played three games for the Pacers, averaging 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in limited minutes.

McClung was signed on October 28 to provide depth amid injuries to key players like Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell.

However, the Pacers opted to release him in favor of veteran guard Monte Morris, who is expected to bring more stability to the backcourt.

Despite his electrifying dunk contest performances and G League MVP accolades, McClung has struggled to secure a consistent role in the NBA.

His brief stint with the Pacers highlights the challenges of transitioning from highlight-reel moments to contributing in a team system.

McClung’s non-guaranteed contract means the Pacers will incur minimal financial impact from the move.

While his NBA future remains uncertain, McClung’s resilience and talent suggest he may find another opportunity to prove himself.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Will Sauce Gardner Play Sunday In Berlin?

32 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets
Sports

Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Steelers Pressure Causes Rare Colts Loss

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

More Trending
20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close