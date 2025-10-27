Recapping A Busy Sports Weekend!

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

It was a busy weekend if you’re a sports fan in the state of Indiana.

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-1 with a major beatdown of their AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans. The #2 Indiana Hoosiers remained undefeated with a dominant win over the UCLA Bruins, as they continued their march to the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Pacers struggles to begin their season continued, as the team fell to 0-3 and suffered even more injury concerns.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, John reacted to wins by IU and the Colts, and spoke to former NBA guard and current Pacers radio analyst Eddie Gill about the tough start to the season. Listen to that down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!