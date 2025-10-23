Listen Live
NCAA Approves Rule Allowing Athletes To Bet On Pro Sports Star...

NCAA Approves Rule Allowing Athletes To Bet On Pro Sports Starting Nov. 1

Starting Nov. 1, NCAA athletes can legally bet on pro sports under a new rule. Learn how this policy shift balances modern betting trends.

Published on October 23, 2025

Colorado v Marquette
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

In a significant policy shift, the NCAA has approved a rule change permitting college athletes and athletic department staff to bet on professional sports, effective November 1.

This decision, endorsed by Division I, II, and III management councils, reflects the evolving landscape of sports betting while maintaining restrictions on wagering related to college sports.

The NCAA emphasized that athletes are still prohibited from betting on college competitions or sharing insider information with bettors.

Additionally, the organization will not accept advertising or sponsorships from betting companies for NCAA championships.

“This change recognizes the realities of today’s sports environment without compromising our commitment to protecting the integrity of college competition or the well-being of student-athletes,” said Roberta Page, chair of the Division II Management Council.

The decision comes amid a rise in NCAA enforcement cases involving sports betting violations.

Just last month, three men’s basketball players from Fresno State and San Jose State were banned for betting on their own games, reportedly earning thousands in payouts.

RELAVENT | Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

NCAA President Charlie Baker acknowledged the challenges, stating, “We run the largest integrity program in the world on sports betting… Sadly, we discovered some student-athletes involved with problematic activity.”

While the NCAA does not endorse sports betting, the rule change aims to align with the growing prevalence of legalized gambling.

The organization hopes this move will help athletes navigate the complexities of the modern sports environment while safeguarding the integrity of college athletics.

