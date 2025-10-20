Listen Live
Local

Penn Wins Inaugural Girls Flag Football State Title

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Penn High School Flag Football Champions
Source: Colts Community / Colts Community

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Penn High School made history on Saturday, capturing the inaugural Indiana High School Girls Flag Football State Championship after defeating Lawrence North 35-12 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The victory capped a perfect season for Head Coach Jerimiah Maggart’s team, who finished with an undefeated 13-0 record. Penn dominated opponents throughout the season, averaging an astonishing 42 points per game while allowing a defensive average of just four points per contest. Their run to the title included playoff wins over Terre Haute South, Fort Wayne Snider, and Lawrence North.

The championship is a significant milestone for the rapidly growing sport in Indiana. Over the last several years, the Indianapolis Colts have championed the effort, investing heavily to establish girls flag as an emerging high school sport.

The Colts launched the “Road to 100” with a $1 million investment to help launch new teams across the state. This financial commitment—which provided up to $10,000 in startup funds per school—was designed to help the sport reach the 100-team threshold necessary for full sanctioning. The 2025 season saw 78 teams compete, culminating in the first-ever State Finals tournament.

To recognize their historic achievement, the Penn High School girls flag football team will be honored at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday, October 26th.

Schools interested in fielding a team for the 2026 season are encouraged to visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag for more information on joining the growing league.

Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. The Colts have prioritized flag football as a way to introduce the game to new players and fans, especially girls, who traditionally have not had the same opportunities to learn and play the game as boys.

Penn Wins Inaugural Girls Flag Football State Title  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Riley Leonard Promoted To Backup Quarterback

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

With Anthony Richardson Sr. Hurt, Colts Exploring Quarterback Market

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close