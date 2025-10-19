Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier football team improved to 7-0 on the season with a 38-13 triumph over the Michigan State Spartans Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Spartans possessed the ball for more than 20 minutes in the first half. It was an attempt to keep the ball away from the Hoosier offense and they led 10-7 in the second quarter.

From that point on, the Hoosiers scored 31 unanswered points before the Spartans knocked in a field goal late in the game.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 24 of 28 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns. He completed at least one pass to six different receivers. Elijah Sarratt caught two of those four touchdowns while EJ Williams he and Lawrence North graduate Omar Cooper each had one touchdown reception.

Cooper finished with eight receptions on 115 yards while Sarratt had 70 and Williams had 59.

Kaelon Black had 64 yards rushing with a touchdown from 29 yards out.

The Hoosier defense finished with nine tackles for loss and four sacks. Rolijah Hardy had two sacks while Stephen Daly had the other two. Four defensive players had eight tackles or more.

Indiana’s next game is against UCLA on October 25.

Hoosiers Trounce Spartans in Bloomington 38-13 was originally published on wibc.com