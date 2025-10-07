Listen Live
Indy artist honors late Colts owner Jim Irsay with tribute mural

A local artist is honoring late Colts owner Jim Irsay with a tribute mural on Indianapolis' north side.

Published on October 7, 2025

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – A local artist is honoring late Colts owner Jim Irsay with a tribute mural on Indianapolis’ north side.

The artist, Kwazar Martin, spent roughly 24 hours creating the large-scale piece on the side of the Toy Pit that already features 24 other murals.

The design captures one of Irsay’ celebrating the Colts’ Super Bowl victory — which Martin calls “one of his best highlights.”

Martin, an Indianapolis native, recognizes Irsay gave a lot to the city.

“He’s been around for a long time, and just out of respect for everything that’s been done, a lot of people love that guy, and you know, big time Colts fans out here, Martin said.

While Martin estimates the work took about 24 hours altogether, the painting sessions were broken up into roughly four-hour blocks over several days — depending on the weather and how the sun hit the building.

The mural is located at The Toy Pit at 3827 N. College Avenue. Martin says it came to life through a collaboration with the store’s owner. The reaction, he notes, has been overwhelmingly positive from both local residents and dedicated Colts fans.

Indy artist honors late Colts owner Jim Irsay with tribute mural  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

