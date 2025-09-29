Listen Live
Repeated Mistakes Doom Colts In Los Angeles

Published on September 29, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

After three weeks of near-flawless football, especially on offense, the Indianapolis Colts suffered their first loss of the 2025 season in an incredibly sloppy performance against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who had committed zero turnovers to that point, threw two interceptions. The Colts defense was repeatedly burned by Puka Nacua, and yet continued to stick Xavien Howard on him 1-on-1, despite Howard proving time and time again that he wasn’t up to the task. And then to cap it all off, a handful of inexcusable errors on both offense and defense, with wide receiver AD Mitchell fumbling a would-be touchdown out of the back of the endzone and then later negating a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run with a hold, while Lou Anarumo’s defense only had 10 players on the field during the Rams go-ahead touchdown on the first play AFTER a change of possession. 

What’s most frustrating about this game is that it’s one the Colts should have won. They had the Rams on the ropes, and yet like so many games in years past, sloppy play and costly mistakes proved to be too much to overcome. It is encouraging that despite not playing well, the Colts were in this thing all the way to the end. What’s not so encouraging is that, against the best opponent they had faced all season, in a real “prove it” moment, the Colts gagged. That has become all-too familiar with this team. 

The Colts are still 3-1 (though honestly, they would be 2-2 if not for a late penalty bailing Shane Steichen out against Denver), and they do have some very winnable games on the horizon. However, until they demonstrate that they can beat good teams in close games, no one will take them seriously as an actual contender. 

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, ESPN’s Stephen Holder joined the show, and he and JMV reacted to the Colts first loss of the 2025 season. Listen to that conversation in full down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

