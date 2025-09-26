List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025
The college football season continues to grip fans with its high-stakes matchups, dramatic finishes, and shifting power dynamics.
As programs battle for conference titles and playoff spots, the pressure to perform is relentless.
In a sport where tradition and expectations loom large, not every team lives up to the hype—and when they fall short, the fallout is swift.
For many schools, that means taking a hard look at leadership.
Head coaches, often the face of the program, are held accountable, and when wins don’t come, pink slips do.
In the world of college football, the margin for error is razor-thin—and when results don’t match expectations, change is never far behind.
Mike Gundy – Coached Oklahoma State
After 21 seasons, Oklahoma State has fired head coach Mike Gundy.
Gundy compiled a 170–90 record, leading the Cowboys to a Big 12 title in 2011 and multiple 10-win seasons.
However, recent struggles—especially on offense—led to his dismissal.
Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham will serve as interim head coach.
DeShaun Foster – Coach UCLA
UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0‑3 start to his second season.
The team was outscored 108‑43 in losses to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico.
Foster finishes with a 5‑10 record over his 15 games in charge.
Tim Skipper will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
Brent Pry – Coached Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech dismissed head coach Brent Pry after an 0–3 start to the season, following a 45–26 home loss to Old Dominion.
Pry leaves with a 16–24 record over four seasons and is owed over $6 million in his buyout.
Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.