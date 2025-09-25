Listen Live
Pacers Part Ways With Monte Morris Days After Signing

Published on September 25, 2025

Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

In an unexpected move, the Indiana Pacers have decided to part ways with veteran guard Monte Morris just days after signing him.

According to Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan, the decision was made due to a strained calf injury that would have impacted Morris’s availability.

Morris, a seasoned NBA player, was initially brought in to provide depth and experience to the Pacers’ backcourt.

However, the team opted to move in a different direction after evaluating his health status.

This development leaves the Pacers with an open roster spot as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

RELATED | Thomas Bryant Signs One-Year Deal With Cavaliers

