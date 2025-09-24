Listen Live
Sports

Michael Pittman Jr. Mic’d Up During Colts Week 3 Blowout vs Tita...

Michael Pittman Jr. Mic’d Up During Colts Week 3 Blowout vs Titans

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Michael Pittman Jr. Mic’d Up During Colts Week 3 Blowout vs Titans

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was mic’d up during the Indianapolis Colts’ dominant Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts’ star showcased his energy on the field, providing fans with an inside look at his communication with teammates and his excitement during key plays.

Pittman’s mic’d-up moments captured his passion for the game and his role in the Colts’ impressive performance, adding a unique perspective to their blowout win.

Watch below from Colts’ X:

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
6 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Results, Analysis, & Future Thoughts

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close