Malukas Officially to Penske, Coyne Signs Hauger

Published on September 23, 2025

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the IMSA Battle on the Bricks race from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Action Express Cadillac winning with drivers Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, and Fredrick Vesti, along with Jackson Lee sweeping the weekend in Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Indy. They also talk about Dale Coyne Racing signing Dennis Hauger along with a technical alliance with Andretti Global for 2026. They later talk about which teams need technical alliances and who are some of the top free agents in engineers. They later talk about David Malukas officially moving to Team Penske in 2026, and which other drivers and teams are in play for free agency.

In the second segment, they answer fan questions on X, with topics from Richmond Raceway, Phoenix Raceway, and lack of sponsorship for some teams.  

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks more about Jackson Lee’s winning weekend in Indy for Lamborghini Super Trofeo and what’s next for him.  

