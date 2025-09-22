Listen Live
Wrestlepalooza 2025: Results, Analysis, & Future Thoughts

Published on September 22, 2025

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
Source: WWE / Getty

WWE’s Wrestlepalooza show delivered some big returns, title changes, and major moments.

From Brock Lesnar’s dominance over John Cena to Stephanie Vaquer’s rise as Women’s World Champion, this was a night that WWE fans will be talking about.

Main Matches & Outcomes

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
Source: WWE / Getty

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena in a show-stealing match. Lesnar was in control for most of the bout, using power and brutal offense to wear Cena down. Cena mounted a late rally with multiple Attitude Adjustments, but Lesnar responded with three F‑5s to seal the win.

Analysis: Spectacle over nuance. Lesnar dominating is nothing new, and while it looked powerful, without much storyline depth the win doesn’t shift much long term.

Moving Forward: Lesnar’s dominance over Cena adds to the lore of his character, but the lack of a strong narrative thread behind it weakens its long‑term impact. Cena is on his retirement tour, so this match feels more like Lesnar reinforcing “the beast” image than changing anything in the status quo.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
Source: WWE / Getty

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky to become the new Women’s World Champion. The match is being hailed by many as one of the best of the night — technical exchanges, momentum shifts, and a finish that put Vaquer over in emphatic fashion.

Analysis: This was match of the night material. Excellent psychology, well‑paced, and Vaquer looks like a strong champion.

Moving forward: Vaquer’s title win gives the women’s division a fresh storyline and a new top heel (or top force) in the championship picture. Her style and momentum could shake up challengers.

AJ Lee & CM Punk teamed up to take down Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
Source: WWE / Getty

AJ Lee & CM Punk teamed up to take down Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins in a mixed tag match — marking Lee’s first match in 10 years. Fans loved the buildup, Lee’s comeback, and her involvement in the finish.

Analysis: Big nostalgia factor, clever spots, and good crowd work. Lee’s return felt meaningful.

Moving forward: The return of AJ Lee gets the crowd engaged, and the pairing with Punk could lead to more meaningful storylines. Lynch and Rollins continue to be reliable antagonists. Their match had enough character work and storytelling to warrant further development.

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
Source: WWE / Getty

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. The match had its hard‑hitting moments and near‑wins, but ultimately Rhodes retained.

Analysis: Solid, but predictable. Some great moments, but not as memorable or emotionally charged as others.

Moving forward: Cody Rhodes retaining keeps him at the top, but it might raise questions about who can credibly challenge him in a new, unexpected way. McIntyre came close but again fell short in a big opportunity.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 delivered some high points, especially in the women’s division and with AJ Lee’s return.

If WWE leans into the momentum from Vaquer’s reign, Lesnar’s presence, and the nostalgia of returning stars, there’s plenty of potential to build strong feuds in the coming months.

