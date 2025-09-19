Listen Live
Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Published on September 19, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – As the week moved along, the Colts had a much healthier injury situation.

The Colts (2-0) aren’t ruling a single player out for their first road trip of the season, a Sunday afternoon matchup with the winless Titans.

Here’s the latest on the Colts injury report heading into Week 3:

TE-Tyler Warren (toe): After the brief injury scare with Tyler Warren missing Wednesday’s practice, the rookie tight end practiced both Thursday and Friday. Warren is coming off a 66-snap workload in Week Two, which would have been one of the biggest amounts for any NFL tight end last year. Since 2012, Jack Doyle in 2018 is the only Colts tight end to start a season playing more snaps in Week 1-2 than Warren’s 119 plays to begin this year. Any pitch count or strictly a third-down role for Warren on Sunday? “We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes,” Steichen said on Friday.

WR-Josh Downs (ankle): Like Tyler Warren, Josh Downs also missed the first practice of the week. Downs then progressed to practice on both Thursday and Friday. Speaking of a pass catcher “pitch count” idea on game day, Downs had one of those on him in 2023. With the Colts playing in Germany, Downs had a knee injury that kept in a role just used on 3rd down. Downs played only 14 snaps in that game, but he made a diving grab for a massive third-down, clock-eating, play to help secure that win.

CB-Charvarius Ward (concussion): One more step, clearance from an independent neurologist, is the final step for Ward to play in Week 3. Ward was a full participant in practice all week long. After missing the win over the Broncos, Ward should play on Sunday, as long as he is cleared by the independent neurologist.

DE-Laiatu Latu (hamstring): Latu was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Latu originally got hurt in practice last Wednesday (September 10th), missed the next two days of practice and sat out the win over the Broncos. Latu then returned to practice this past Wednesday, but was limited throughout the week. Sounds like the Colts are monitoring Latu this week, so we’ll see the Sunday plan for a guy less than two weeks removed from injuring his hamstring.

LB-Joe Bachie (quadricep): Bachie was a new name on the injury report Thursday, with a quadriceps ailment. He returned to practice on Friday though. The Colts are rotating Bachie and Cam McGrone next to Zaire Franklin. Bachie played 22 defensive snaps in Week 1, and then 47 in Week 2. McGrone evenly split with Bachie in Week 1, seeing 22 snaps of action, but that number shrunk to just 8 defensive snaps last week.

