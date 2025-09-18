Colts Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr On 2-0 Start!

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr is getting to experience a different side of life at the start of the NFL season in 2025.

Ever since being drafted by the Colts in 2020, the team has found itself in 0-1 holes to start the year that they had to try and climb out of. This year has been very different; the offense has been efficient under Daniel Jones, and the team has jumped out to a 2-0 start as a result. They’ll have a great opportunity to make it 3-straight this weekend, when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans, who are in the middle of a rebuild with rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Michael Pittman Jr joined JMV to talk about the hot start to the season, how his new quarterback has played, the upcoming matchup against the Titans, and more!